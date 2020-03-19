With Olympic Berth, Fouaad Mirza Revivifies Equestrian in India

In an interview to the Deccan Herald in 2018, Dr Mirza narrated a story according to which, around 200 years ago, an Iranian trader Aga Ali Asker brought horses with him and set his base in the region. Since then, his successors have been involved with horses and races. Fouaad belongs to that same bloodline and is the seventh generation.

So, horse-riding came naturally to young Fouaad, at an age of five. But what started as an after school hobby or past-time soon became something serious.