With Olympic Berth, Fouaad Mirza Revivifies Equestrian in India
The dormant sport of equestrian in India got a fresh lease of life in the last two years and all credit goes to Fouaad Mirza. The 27-year-old broke India’s 36-year equestrian medal drought at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, bagging silver in both the individual and team events.
Earlier, Imtiaz Anees in Sydney in 2000 and Late Wing Commander IJ Lamba in Atlanta in 1996 are the only Indians to have represented the country at the Olympics in equestrian.
Fouaad, who has been conferred the Arjuna Award by the Indian government in 2019, was assured of an Olympics berth in November 2019 but it was only in January this year that he got the official stamp, when the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (EFI) released their rankings after the 2019 season.
A Rich Pedigree
Not a usual or popular sports in India, equestrian wasn’t a luck by chance kind of thing for the Bengaluru boy. In fact, it had to do a lot with his father’s profession and something with his family’s rich history and legacy.
In an interview to the Deccan Herald in 2018, Dr Mirza narrated a story according to which, around 200 years ago, an Iranian trader Aga Ali Asker brought horses with him and set his base in the region. Since then, his successors have been involved with horses and races. Fouaad belongs to that same bloodline and is the seventh generation.
So, horse-riding came naturally to young Fouaad, at an age of five. But what started as an after school hobby or past-time soon became something serious.
“A retired army officer, Colonel Rajesh Pattu, who is also somebody I look up to, gave me a few old cassettes of Sir Mark Todd’s international career and those got me hooked. I have watched them so many times that I can tell you exactly minute-to-minute what happened,” Fouaad told the Olympic Channel.
Sir Mark Todd of New Zealand was a legend in the equestrian field. He was voted as the Rider of the 20th century by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.
While in school, young Fouaad knew exactly what to do next. He started riding at the national level and thus the journey began.
A Difficult Choice
But the journey was halted soon. Despite his love for the sport, Fouaad decided to finish his education before taking up equestrian professionally.
But riding was always in his blood. Despite being away for so long and without training, Fouaad would make it a point take part in the nationals whenever he was in India. What made his job easier was the fact that he used to participate with horses with whom he had trained earlier.
And thus Fouaad’s journey continued.
Challenges & Success
Fouaad’s moment under the sun came at the 2018 Asian Games. But coming into the tournament everything wasn’t looking great for Fouaad. To begin with, the Equestrian Federation of India didn’t want to send a team for the quadrennial event.
It was only after lot of coaxing, and with sponsorship from a private firm, that the federation relented and Fouaad was there in Jakarta in Indonesia to represent India at the Asian Games,
After his historic win at the Asian Games, Fouaad had to deal with another hurdle.
But, Fouaad didn’t want to give up so easily. He partnered a new horse, Dajara 4, and it was the same horse with whom he won gold at the CCI3*-S event held in Strzegom in Poland in October 2019.
The event being a qualifying event for the Olympics, Fouaad knew that he had scripted history but he waited for the official announcement which eventually came three months later.
Fouaad has been training in Germany ahead of the mega event in July this year. Fouaad will be competing against the best in the world but irrespective of the result in Tokyo, the 27-year-old has already done enough to single-handedly revive the sport in the country. A favourable result will just be a bonus.
