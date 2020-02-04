‘Consensus’ Needed for Public Hearing on Russia Doping Case: CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday, 4 February that it must receive permission from Russia's anti-doping agency to approve a public hearing in the appeal against the country's exclusion from international sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday asked CAS, the world's highest sports court, for an open hearing after Russia appealed a four-year ban for a state-sponsored doping scheme.

"CAS has actually just received a request from WADA. We must now consult RUSADA on the matter," CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb told AFP.