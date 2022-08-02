CWG 2022: Punjab Govt Announces Rs 40 Lakh Cash Award For Weightlifter Harjinder

"Punjab's weightlifting player Harjinder Kaur won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games-2022. Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Nabha, will be given a prize money of Rs 40 lakh under the sports policy of the Punjab government. This achievement of Harjinder will encourage sportspersons, especially our daughters in future

Meanwhile, the residents of Nabha went into a frenzy following Harjinder's success in Birmingham.

"It is a proud moment as she won the bronze after a lot of hard work. We all were confident that she would excel," said Harjinder's brother, Pritpal Singh.

"Everyone in the family supported her in making a mark in this field."

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also congratulated Kaur for her bronze.