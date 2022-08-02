CWG 2022: After Dramatic Final, Harjinder Wins Bronze in 71kg Weightlifting

India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Luck was on Harjinder's side as she seemed all but out of reckoning for a medal following her six lifts, but it was only after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze fouled all three of her Clean and Jerk attempts that the Indian moved up one spot and finished on the podium.

England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229 kgs, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214.

Harjinder totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).