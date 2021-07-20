'It's Fake News!' Athlete Busts 'Anti-Sex Bed' Reports at Tokyo Olympics

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has posted a video on social media clearing rumours about the beds at the Tokyo Olympics Games village. McClenaghan quashed the ‘fake news’ that the Games organisers had provided cardboard beds to promote social distancing among the Olympians. The beds are made of cardboards but can sustain the weight of a couple of individuals. It had earlier been reported widely that the beds could take the weight of only one individual and, hence, help avert company.

"The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They're made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they're meant to break with sudden movements. It's fake -- fake news!" McClenaghan said in a video posted on twitter while leaping on the bed.