Asian Games Medallist Jyothi Yarraji To Train in Spain Ahead of Paris Olympics

Jyothi Yarraji, who won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will train in Spain ahead of the Paris Olympics as the Sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved her proposal for financial assistance towards foreign training.

Jyothi, who is currently ranked 23rd on Road to Paris list (Women’s 100m Hurdles event) is planning to train in Tenerife, Spain for 45 days to prepare for the upcoming season and Paris Olympics.