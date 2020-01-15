Archer Muskan Kirar Dreams of Becoming World Champion
Archery Asia Cup champion Muskan Kirar moved one step ahead in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games by clinching gold in the U-21 women's compound event.
Muskan had finished as the silver medallist in the competition last year. Muskan, who has already seen success at the international level, dreams of becoming a world champion one day.
She expressed that her coach is her role model. "My role model is my coach. My coach is very passionate about working in archery. We try to focus on whatever we do. In sport, winning and losing will continue. One shouldn't lose hope. Until the last point, the game is always open, so one should keep fighting until the last point is played."
The 18-year-old, who had put up good performances in the Khelo India Youth Games, said that she enjoys playing in the competition.
"I have had a great experience at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. I have seen a lot of archers, who are performing well. There are a lot of players from my academy who are taking part in the tournament as well," said Muskan.
When asked about the rise of archers in India, she made a pertinent point about how the availability of facilities has helped archers grow in India.
"If the athletes are provided with good facilities and equipment, then we will see a rise of archers in India. Many good academies and coaches have helped archers move forward in their careers,” she said.
