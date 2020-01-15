Archer Muskan Kirar Dreams of Becoming World Champion

"I have had a great experience at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. I have seen a lot of archers, who are performing well. There are a lot of players from my academy who are taking part in the tournament as well," said Muskan.

When asked about the rise of archers in India, she made a pertinent point about how the availability of facilities has helped archers grow in India.

"If the athletes are provided with good facilities and equipment, then we will see a rise of archers in India. Many good academies and coaches have helped archers move forward in their careers,” she said.