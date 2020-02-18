Anjum Moudgil Confident of Giving Her Best in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is "very confident" of doing well in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions at the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held later this year.
With the Indian squad yet to be announced, Moudgil said she can only give her best in whatever competition she is taking part as selection for multiple events at Tokyo is not in her hands.
But the 26-year-old added that while 50m rifle 3 positions is an event she owns, she is getting better at 10m air rifle with results being a reflection.
"I am super eager to shoot both the events. I would love to. I dream of shooting both the events. I don't really think about going just for one event or whatever it is as that is not in my hand. I can give my best in all competitions I play," Moudgil told IANS at Bellary in Karnataka after the conclusion of a High Performance training camp for elite shooters at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).
Since then, Moudgil, by her own admission, started focusing more on 10m air rifle, which she used to do "for fun" prior to the World Championships.
"I always loved three positions because it was more challenging than any other event. So I used to enjoy it and still do. Maybe I was much more better in three positions before 2018 than air, but all my individual medals are in air right now,” she said.
"After the quota, I have actually started focusing on air rifle. Before it was just for fun. Now also it's for fun, but I think not many people let it be like that," Moudgil said, smiling.
Since bagging an Olympic quota, Moudgil has not been part of the Indian team in 50m rifle 3 positions as she is eligible to shoot in that event also at Tokyo owing to her Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) along with 10m air rifle in which she bagged the quota.
"I am very confident with three positions and air," she reiterated.
Asked about pressure of expectation and also this being her first Olympics, Moudgil, who has a masters degree in sports psychology, said, "I don't know what to expect, but I surely know how to go about in big games.”
“I am really looking forward to it. It's something every athlete dreams of. I am ready to give my best because what we shoot there, its like what we are doing from last 10 years," she signed off.
