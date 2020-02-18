Anjum Moudgil Confident of Giving Her Best in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is "very confident" of doing well in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions at the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held later this year.

With the Indian squad yet to be announced, Moudgil said she can only give her best in whatever competition she is taking part as selection for multiple events at Tokyo is not in her hands.

But the 26-year-old added that while 50m rifle 3 positions is an event she owns, she is getting better at 10m air rifle with results being a reflection.