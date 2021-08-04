Day 12, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Stars in Qualification, Wrestling Underway
2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates: Neeraj will be in action on Saturday at 4.30 pm; Boxer Lovlina in focus.
Neeraj Chopra's qualifies for javelin throw final, in action next on Saturday at 4.30 pm IST; Shivpal Singh ousted
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's wins men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match
Wrestler Anshu Malik's loses women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match
Wrestler Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match is next
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final at 11 am IST
Women's hockey team vs Argentina at 3.30 pm IST
Up Next
Wrestling: Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist.
Wrestling: First points for Anshu. Takes Iryna out of bounds. 4-1. Another point for Anshu. 4-2. Still alive in the game. Over a minute and a half left in the match. Anhsu goes for a single leg takedown, but the world no.3 counters. Two more points for her. 6-2. Iryna wins the match 8-2 by points.
It was a tough draw for Anshu. She put up a good fight in her debut Olympics. The repechage route is still open for her though.
Wrestling: Anshu Malik is trying to get a grip on the seasoned campaigner. Aggressive start by her. Looking to go for the single-leg attack. Strong grip by the Bulgarian. Iryna goes 1-0 up. Out of bounds and another point for Iryna. A single-leg takedown by Iryna and she gets 2 points. 4-0.
