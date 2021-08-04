ADVERTISEMENT
Day 12, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Stars in Qualification, Wrestling Underway

2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates: Neeraj will be in action on Saturday at 4.30 pm; Boxer Lovlina in focus.

Olympic Sports
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Neeraj Chopra will next be seen on Saturday, 7 August, in the final.</p></div>
Snapshot

  • Neeraj Chopra's qualifies for javelin throw final, in action next on Saturday at 4.30 pm IST; Shivpal Singh ousted

  • Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's wins men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match

  • Wrestler Anshu Malik's loses women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match

  • Wrestler Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match is next

  • Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final at 11 am IST

  • Women's hockey team vs Argentina at 3.30 pm IST

8:45 AM , 04 Aug

Up Next

Wrestling: Deepak Punia's men's freestyle 86kg round of 16 match against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist.

8:39 AM , 04 Aug

Wrestling: First points for Anshu. Takes Iryna out of bounds. 4-1. Another point for Anshu. 4-2. Still alive in the game. Over a minute and a half left in the match. Anhsu goes for a single leg takedown, but the world no.3 counters. Two more points for her. 6-2. Iryna wins the match 8-2 by points.

It was a tough draw for Anshu. She put up a good fight in her debut Olympics. The repechage route is still open for her though.

8:35 AM , 04 Aug

Wrestling: Anshu Malik is trying to get a grip on the seasoned campaigner. Aggressive start by her. Looking to go for the single-leg attack. Strong grip by the Bulgarian. Iryna goes 1-0 up. Out of bounds and another point for Iryna. A single-leg takedown by Iryna and she gets 2 points. 4-0.

8:33 AM , 04 Aug

Wrestling: Anshu Malik's women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 match against Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina begins. World No.3 Iryna is out first. Anshu, 19, is out next. Her 20th birthday is tomorrow.

Published: 04 Aug 2021, 5:09 AM IST

