Day 12, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Stars in Qualification, Wrestling Underway

Wrestling: First points for Anshu. Takes Iryna out of bounds. 4-1. Another point for Anshu. 4-2. Still alive in the game. Over a minute and a half left in the match. Anhsu goes for a single leg takedown, but the world no.3 counters. Two more points for her. 6-2. Iryna wins the match 8-2 by points.

It was a tough draw for Anshu. She put up a good fight in her debut Olympics. The repechage route is still open for her though.