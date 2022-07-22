Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Maiden World Championships Final With 88.39m Throw
The 24-year-old opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round at the World Athletics Championships.
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday, 22 July, qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a first attempt throw covering 88.39 metres at the World Athletics Championships 2022 being held at Eugene, Oregon in the US.
The 24-year-old Indian opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and launched his spear over 88.39 metres to achieve his third career-best throw. Chopra's throw was the best in Group A.
The automatic qualifying mark in javelin throw for the World Championships final was 83.50 metres. The 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.
From Chopra's group, only Jakub Vadlejch, a silver medallist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, surpassed the qualification mark.
The final round will be held on Sunday early morning (IST).
Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94 metres, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed to achieve only 82.26 metres, falling short of the automatic qualification mark of 83 metres.
He had also missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery.
Chopra had set a new national record on 1 July at the Diamond League in Stockholm, clinching a silver medal.
The star athlete had opened with a stunning throw of 89.94 metres, just 6 centimetres shy of the 90-metre mark – the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.
