Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne Diamond League: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Know when and where to watch India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra in action at Lausanne Diamond League.
India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to participate in the upcoming Diamond League 2022, which will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra skipped the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 due to an injury and is now looking forward to take part in the Diamond League 2022, also called Athletissima. He confirmed his participation through his official Twitter handle. His tweet read, "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima."
This is Neeraj Chopra's second appearance in the Diamond League event and if he wins the Diamond League circuit, he will make history and become the first Indian athlete to win the Athletissima, the Diamond League.
Here is the time and live streaming details, so you can watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2022.
The final event of the Diamond League final will be held in Zurich on 7 and 8 September 2022. Currently, India's star athlete Neeraj is at the 4th position with 7 points.
Diamond League Lausanne 2022: When and Where To Watch?
The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is scheduled to be held today, Friday, 26 August 2022. The event will start at 6:10 pm (local time) and 9:40 pm (Indian Standard Time) in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Athletissima, the Diamond League 2022: When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the Diamond League event will be available in India on Voot app. Download the Voot app and enjoy India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.
Lausanne Diamond League 2022: How, Where and When To Watch Live?
Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the Diamond League at Lausanne on Sports18 Network at 11:30 pm IST onwards.
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will feature total 14 men's and women's events (7 each). The winner of Athletissima Diamond League final event in each discipline will be titled as 'Diamond League Champion'. Also, the winners will be rewarded with a diamond trophy, prize money of $ 30,000, and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
