Neeraj Chopra in 2023 Diamond League Finals: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

Check the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at the Diamond League final

Shivangani Singh
Published
Sports
2 min read
The 2023 Diamond League is slowly moving towards its grand finale, and this season witnessed the world’s best athletes at Eugene in Oregon, USA. This season also included the Men’s Javelin Throw star Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj has recently been crowned as the world champion and he is looking forward to winning his second consecutive Diamond League Trophy. Multiple world champions are competing for the trophy in the Diamond League Final.

Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin final after finishing third in the standings and the top 6 finalists include Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Oliver Helander (Finland), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Anderson Peters (Grenada), and Curtis Thompson (United States of America).

Neeraj Chopra is all set to take the field in the iconic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon late on Saturday night and he will compete in the Eugene Diamond League Final.

Hayward Field is the same venue where Chopra won a historic silver medal in the 2022 World Athletics Championships last year. Chopra had won the Diamond League champion’s trophy at the finale in Zurich last year.

Neeraj Chopra At the Diamond League Final 2023: Live Streaming Details 

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final will take place on Saturday, 16 September 2023.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will take place at iconic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in the USA.

At what time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event start at the Diamond League final in Eugene?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League final in Eugene will begin at 12:50 AM IST on Sunday, 17 September.

On which TV channels can the fans watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final in Eugene?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League final in Eugene will be telecasted on the Sports18 network in India.

Where can the fans watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final in Eugene online?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event of the Diamond League final in Eugene online on JioCinema app or website

