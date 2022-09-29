Neeraj Chopra Attends Garba Festivities in Vadodara Ahead of 36th National Games

With an Olympic gold, Commonwealth Games, Asiad and Diamond League medals to his name already, it was not a surprise when the 24-year-old received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara.

The World Athletics Championship silver medallist also took up the mic and engaged with the crowd who were constantly chanting"Garam Garam Seera Neeraj humara heera" and "India-India."

The star Indian athlete has had a hectic 2022 schedule that saw him won many laurels despite suffering an injury midway. Neeraj had announced that he would not be partaking in the National Games this year after his Diamond League triumph in Zurich earlier this month.