MotoGP India 2023: Full Schedule, Participants, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India is getting ready for its first-ever MotoGP race, MotoGP Bharat which will be conducted this weekend and the preparations for this event are in full swing at the Buddh International Circuit. The initial shipment of motorcycles and equipment is making its way to Greater Noida.

This is the 13th leg of the illustrious MotoGP series and is quite important for India since it is taking place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). Three Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013 have already been hosted by this venue in India.

A few riders and officials have also informed the fans about the schedule, participants, and live-streaming details of MotoGP India 2023. Let's have a look now.