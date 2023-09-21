MotoGP India 2023: Full Schedule, Participants, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India is getting ready for its first-ever MotoGP race, MotoGP Bharat which will be conducted this weekend and the preparations for this event are in full swing at the Buddh International Circuit. The initial shipment of motorcycles and equipment is making its way to Greater Noida.
This is the 13th leg of the illustrious MotoGP series and is quite important for India since it is taking place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). Three Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013 have already been hosted by this venue in India.
A few riders and officials have also informed the fans about the schedule, participants, and live-streaming details of MotoGP India 2023. Let's have a look now.
MotoGP India 2023: Full Schedule
September 21
Time Event
16:00-16:05 – GearUP
16:05-16:35 – Podcast
17:00-17:30 – Pre-Event Press Conference 1
17:35-18:05 – Pre-Event Press Conference 2
September 22
Time
09:00-09:50 – Practice Nr. 1
10:05-11:00 – Practice Nr. 1
11:15-12:25 – Free Practice Nr. 1
12:30-13:15 – Best of
13:15-14:05 – Practice Nr. 2
14:20-15:15 – Practice Nr. 2
15:30-16:40 – Practice
September 23
Time
09:10-09:40 – Practice Nr. 3
09:55-10:25 – Practice Nr. 3
10:40-11:10 – Free Practice Nr. 2
11:20-11:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
11:45-12:00 -Qualifying Nr. 2
13:20-13:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
13:45-14:00 – Qualifying Nr. 2
14:15-14:30 – Qualifying Nr. 1
14:40-14:55 – Qualifying Nr. 2
15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint
September 24
Time
11:10-11:20 – Warm Up
11:30-12:05 -Rider Fan Parade
12:30-13:05 -Race
13:45-14:25 – Race
15:30-16:20 -Race
16:40-17:15 – After the Flag
MotoGP India 2023: Participants
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).
Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).
Aprilia Racing: Alwix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain).
Repsol Honda Team: Marcquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain)
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa)
Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Alex Marquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).
Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).
Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).
RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).
MotoGP India 2023: Venue
The MotoGP India 2023 will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.
MotoGP India 2023: Tickets Price
Tickets for Moto GP Bharat will be priced between priced at ₹800 to ₹40000 but the ₹ 800 ones have already been sold out. Tickets will now be available between ₹2500 per ticket to ₹40000 per ticket.
The fans can get access to all three day and they can buy the tickets from the Moto GP official website or on BookMyShow.
MotoGP India 2023: Live Streaming Details
Fans who will be unable to attend the show in person can watch Moto GP Bharat live on the Sports18 TV channel or stream on JioCinema.
