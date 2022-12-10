Morocco vs Portugal Live Streaming: Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals will kick off today, Saturday, 10 December 2022. Two matches will be played in the quarterfinals - Portugal vs Morocco and England vs France.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is growing more intriguing each passing day. The quarterfinal matches today will for sure be a spectacular view for all the FIFA fans.

Now that the quarterfinal match has been scheduled, will Portugal dominate and beat Morocco first time in Qatar, or will the African country maintain its supremacy and advance to the semifinals? Here is everything you need to know about the quarterfinal matches between Portugal & Morocco, and England & France.