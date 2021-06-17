Milkha Singh Defeats COVID-19, Still Being Observed at PGIMER

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, has beaten COVID-19, almost a month after he tested positive for the virus on 19 May. He has been shifted from the COVID ICU to another section of the PGIMER hospital and will be observed for post-COVID symptoms, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Milkha Singh tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has been shifted out of the COVID hospital to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of PGIMER. His medical condition is stable and he is recovering,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.