Milkha Singh ‘Stable’; Wife Nirmal Kaur Succumbs to COVID-19

Meanwhile, the sprint ace lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, on Sunday noon. A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex-captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Kaur breathed her last at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to her battle with COVID-19.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.