Even Rain Couldn't Deter Silver Medalist Paralympic Champ Mariyappan

His coach R Satyanarayanan explained that Thangavelu did not let the rains dampen his performance.



“We were prepared for such a situation. Three months ago, I made Mariyappan train in the rain. We were prepared to face any such shocks,” he said.



Thangavelu’s coach, R Satyanarayana said that had the weather been perfect, clearing 1.88m would not have been a problem for Mariyappan.

It was Satyanarayana who spotted Thangavelu’s talent at the 2013 National Para-Athletics Championship and took him up for training at the Sports Academy of India (SAI) center for differently-abled in Bengaluru.



“Thangavelu is not someone who should be kept closed because he deserves to shine bright like the sun,” the coach said.