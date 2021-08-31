Double in High Jump! Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar Win Paralympics Silver & Bronze

Mariyappan Thangavelu came into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as one of two Indian stars who were defending their gold medal from the Rio games five years back.

On Tuesday, that dream of Mariyappan's ended even as he still managed to finish on the podium, winning a silver in the High Jump T63 event at the Olympic Stadium.

American Sam Grewe outjumped him to bag the gold while fellow Indian Sharad Kumar took the bronze medal with a jump of 1.83m.