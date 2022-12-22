Ligue 1 2022–2023 Season Start Date: Know Match Time and Live Streaming Details

The French top-flight football, Ligue 1 is all set to resume on 28 December after the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. This was the very first time when the FIFA World Cup was conducted in winter. Therefore, domestic leagues all over the countries were stopped to start the much-awaited international tournament. It is important to note that the last round of fixtures in Ligue 1 2022-2023 was conducted on 12 November, 13 November, and 14 November, before the World Cup began.

Now, the Ligue 1 2022-2023 is again set to start soon in December. People excited to watch the league must take note of the latest details. They should stay updated with the match dates and timings. We have all the details that you should know before the league resumes on the scheduled date, which is in December.