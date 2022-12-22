Ligue 1 2022–2023 Season Start Date: Know Match Time and Live Streaming Details
Ligue 1 2022–2023: You can watch the live streaming of the fixtures on Voot and Jio Cinema on the scheduled dates.
The French top-flight football, Ligue 1 is all set to resume on 28 December after the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. This was the very first time when the FIFA World Cup was conducted in winter. Therefore, domestic leagues all over the countries were stopped to start the much-awaited international tournament. It is important to note that the last round of fixtures in Ligue 1 2022-2023 was conducted on 12 November, 13 November, and 14 November, before the World Cup began.
Now, the Ligue 1 2022-2023 is again set to start soon in December. People excited to watch the league must take note of the latest details. They should stay updated with the match dates and timings. We have all the details that you should know before the league resumes on the scheduled date, which is in December.
Here are the Ligue 1 2022-2023 details and live-streaming information that you should note down. Make sure to know the match timings so you can watch them as per the schedule.
Ligue 1 2022-2023: PSG VS Strasbourg Details
Among notable fixtures, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to play against Strasbourg on 29 December 2022. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST so viewers should keep a close eye on the live streaming.
It is important to note that PSG will have world champion Lionel Messi. It will also have runner-up and Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and quarterfinalist Neymar.
According to the latest details, PSG leads the table with 41 points. It is followed by Lens, Rennes and Marseille with 36, 31 and 30 points, respectively, as per the official updates available.
Ligue 1 2022-2023: Live Streaming App and Channel
Interested viewers can watch the Ligue 1 2022-2023 live streaming in their homes as per the scheduled dates and timings. According to the official details, the matches for game week 16 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
It is important to note that the live streaming of Ligue 1 will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema. Viewers must stay alert if they want to watch the live streaming of the matches.
On 28 December, Ajaccio vs Angers fixture is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. You can watch the live streaming on the mentioned channels and platforms.
