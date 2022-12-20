Lionel Messi’s World Cup Post Breaks World Record by Beating 'The Egg'
Messi's post surpassed Ronaldo's picture on Instagram, and even broke the world record previously held by The Egg
As many would like to believe that after the stunning and much-awaited win in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi, the Argentinian legend, has settled the famous 'GOAT' debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.
While, Ronaldo fans may say otherwise, Messi has - in fact - won another competition between the two football stars, albeit, on social media.
Lionel Messi, after leading Argentina to victory after 36-long-years, posted an emotional message along with the pictures of him with the FIFA World Cup trophy.
This post has not only surpassed Ronaldo's most liked picture, but has broken the world record of being the most liked picture on Instagram! Previously, the world record was held by a picture of The Egg.
Messi wrote, "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!
I have dreamt about it so much, I've wanted it so much that I still can't believe it... Thank you so much to my family, to everyone who supports me and also to everyone who have believed in us. We've prove once again that when Argentinians fight together and stand united, we are able to achieve whatever we aim for."
He further wrote, "We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We'll see each other very soon."
Once Messi announced their victory on social media, many users including celebrities rushed to congratulate the star on this wonderful achievement. Some fans wrote how Messi deserved the win.
One user wrote, "Football owed you this joy dear Leo"
Another user wrote, "This will be the most liked post ever" and indeed it is!
Check out some more heartwarming wishes on Messi's post:
