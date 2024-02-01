ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lewis Hamilton to Join Ferrari in 2025, Set To Leave Mercedes: Report

#Formula1 | 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes is ending soon, as he'll move to Ferrari in 2025

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
On the deadline day of European football’s winter transfer window, 1 February, the most surprising transfer update comes from the pinnacle of motorsports – Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world championship-winning driver, is all set to shift allegiance from Mercedes to Ferrari in the 2025 season, according to Sky Sports.

Hamilton, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, has been associated with the Silver Arrows for the past decade. Six of the British driver’s seven championships were won with the German team, the last of them being in 2020.

Despite Mercedes’ performance taking a nosedive since the latest regulations were implemented in 2021, Hamilton signed a two-year contract extension with the Stuttgart-based team last year, tying him down to the team till 2025.
However, according to the report, Hamilton is now all set to drive for the Italian giants, Scuderia Ferrari, from the 2025 season.

At the ‘Prancing Horse,’ Hamilton will be joined by Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a contract extension till the 2029 season. Hamilton’s inclusion in the team from Maranello subsequently means the end of the road for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, who is currently preparing for what will be his fourth season in red.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff has called for a team briefing for later in the day, wherein he will announce Hamilton’s departure to the team members.

