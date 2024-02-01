Lewis Hamilton to Join Ferrari in 2025, Set To Leave Mercedes: Report

However, according to the report, Hamilton is now all set to drive for the Italian giants, Scuderia Ferrari, from the 2025 season.

At the ‘Prancing Horse,’ Hamilton will be joined by Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a contract extension till the 2029 season. Hamilton’s inclusion in the team from Maranello subsequently means the end of the road for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, who is currently preparing for what will be his fourth season in red.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff has called for a team briefing for later in the day, wherein he will announce Hamilton’s departure to the team members.