In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 26 November. The actor was joined by the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Jason Statham, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, and Orlando Bloom at the racing event.
Priyanka made a stylish statement with her fashion choices in a black and pink thigh-high slit dress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Priyanka Chopra F1
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD