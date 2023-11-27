In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 26 November. The actor was joined by the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Jason Statham, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, and Orlando Bloom at the racing event.

Priyanka made a stylish statement with her fashion choices in a black and pink thigh-high slit dress.