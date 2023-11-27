Join Us On:
In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 26 November. The actor was joined by the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Jason Statham, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, and Orlando Bloom at the racing event.

Priyanka made a stylish statement with her fashion choices in a black and pink thigh-high slit dress.

Priyanka Chopra   F1 

