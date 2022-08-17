Mohammedan Sporting Kick-off Durand Cup Campaign With 3-1 Win Over FC Goa

Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov will certainly return the happier of the two, seeing both his first eleven and bench performing with aplomb.

Deggie Cardozo, the Goa gaffer despite fielding a relatively inexperienced side opted for an attacking 4-3-3 formation to begin the game, while Mohammedan went the regulation 4-4-2 with Trinidadian Marcus upfront with the young Rahul Paswan.

However, it was the Gaurs who drew first blood when just over the half-hour mark, Nemil found himself with some space just outside the box and completely wrong-footed the keeper Shankar Roy with a delectable chipped shot on the turn.

The second half was all Mohammedan as Pritam Singh found a loose ball inside the box after the Goa custodian had parried away a Sk Faiaz cross. He made no mistake.

Mohammedan continued to attack and Marcus in particular missed a few gilt-edged opportunities.