Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Starts From 21 February in Gulmarg J&K; Details

The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games festival is all set to kick start from today, Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The sports extravaganza will take place in the Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Athletes from different parts of the country will participate in several winter games during the event including Snowboarding, Snow Mountaineering, Nordic Skiing, and Alpine Skiing.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Event is being organized by he Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and several other stakeholders. The first part of Khelo India Winter Games festival 2024 took place from 2 to 6 February in Leh, and it mainly included games like Ice Hockey & Ice Skating.