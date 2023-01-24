Shah Rukh, Amitabh, and Indian Food: What Brings India and Egypt Together

AbdelKarim, who is in his early 40s, laughingly shares an anecdote when his family started believing that Amitabh Bachchan had converted to Islam.

“One day my grandmother called my mother. My brother and I were playing chess. As soon as she hung up the phone, my mom started shouting with joy – Amitabh Bachchan has become a Muslim! She spread the news to everyone in the whole building and on the entire street. Everyone was so, so happy," says AbdelKarim.

"We believed it for 6 months till we realised that it was only because of a scene from a movie in which Amitabh was running away from bullets, entered a mosque to hide, a flag covered him, saving his life," he adds.