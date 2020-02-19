A Second Kambala Jockey Emerges Faster Than ‘Indian Usain Bolt’

A second Kambala racer has emerged faster than Srinivas Gowda, the jockey hogging limelight across the country for 'eclipsing' Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt's 100m record.

"Nishant Shetty hailing from Bajagoli Jogibettu village broke Gowda's record at Venoor Kambala (buffalo race). He covered 100m in just 9.51 seconds," said a Kambala organiser.

Bolt currently holds the 100m world record at 9.58 seconds set in 2009.