‘Unofficial’ Indian Team’s Arrival in Pak Leads to Controversy
The arrival of an 'Indian team' in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country.
A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time. The pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced in social media.
A sport ministry source said the government has not granted permission to any athlete to travel to Pakistan for the event.
"The sports ministry and the ministry of external affairs have not granted any permission to any team, which is mandatory while representing the country at any international event," a sports ministry source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
The administrator of Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) Justice (Retd) S P Garg also said that the national body has not cleared any such team.
"We came to know about it only after information was sought. AKFI does not support any such activity. Legal action may be taken against the defaulters," he added.
The procedure for participation at overseas events is that the national federation will communicate to the sports ministry which in turn will write to the MEA for political clearance and Home Ministry for security clearance, irrespective of whether the government is funding the contingent or not.
Pakistan Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the 'Indian contingent' at a Lahore hotel.
The officials of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation welcomed and garlanded the Indian players when they crossed into Pakistan from Wagah border from where they were taken in a security convoy to their hotel in Lahore.
Pakistani organisers said that teams from Australia, England, Germany, Iran, Azerbaijan, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Canada are also taking part in the event.
The winner of the tournament will get 10 million rupees, while the runner ups will get 7.5 million rupees.