‘Unofficial’ Indian Team’s Arrival in Pak Leads to Controversy

The arrival of an 'Indian team' in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country.

A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time. The pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced in social media.