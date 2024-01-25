Pro Kabaddi Team Stats Season 10: List of PKL Records for All Teams and Players

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started from 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points. Out of all the 15 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and two games have ended in a draw.

Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Stats for Season 10 including records for teams and players below.