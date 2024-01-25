Pro Kabaddi Team Stats Season 10: List of PKL Records for All Teams and Players

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started from 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points. Out of all the 15 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and two games have ended in a draw.
Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Stats for Season 10 including records for teams and players below.
Pro Kabaddi Stats: Records of Players in PKL Season 10
Top 10 Player With Successful Raids
Ashu Malik (136)
Arjun Deshwal (132)
Pawan Sehrawat (110)
Maninder Singh (100)
Guman Singh (100)
Pardeep Narwal (98)
Sachin (93)
Ajinkya Pawar (92)
Vinay (80)
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (78)
Top 10 Players With Best Raid Points
Pawan Sehrawat: 10 (Super 10s)
Arjun Deshwal: 10 (Super 10s)
Ashu Malik: 09 (Super 10s)
Guman Singh: 07 (Super 10s)
Sachin: 06 (Super 10s)
Maninder Singh: 06 (Super 10s)
Pardeep Narwal: 06 (Super 10s)
Naveen Kumar: 05 (Super 10s)
Narender: 05 (Super 10s)
Nitin Kumar: 04 (Super 10s)
Top 10 Teams With Successful Raids
Dabang Delhi K.C. (261)
U Mumba (254)
Patna Pirates (250)
Bengal Warriors (244)
U.P. Yoddhas (243)
Tamil Thalaivas (236)
Jaipur Pink Panthers (231)
Puneri Paltan (227)
Telugu Titans (222)
Haryana Steelers (213)
Top 10 Teams With Best Team Raid Points
Telugu Titans (726)
U.P. Yoddhas (663)
Tamil Thalaivas (658)
Haryana Steelers (656)
Bengaluru Bulls (647)
Jaipur Pink Panthers (634)
Dabang Delhi K.C. (620)
Patna Pirates (611)
U Mumba (607)
Bengal Warriors (605)
