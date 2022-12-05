Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated After Jaipur Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 began in full swing on 7 October. Various teams have faced each other in the matches that have been played so far. Viewers are keeping a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table to know the top teams. The points table is updated after every match. We have all the latest details for people who are interested to know about the ongoing league. You will also find the points table here.

It is important to note that two Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 matches were scheduled for today, Monday, 5 December. While Puneri Paltan faced Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers played against Haryana Steelers on Monday. Viewers must watch the PKL matches to see which teams top the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They must go through the latest updates here.