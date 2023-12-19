Join Us On:
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Puneri Pultan at Top Spot

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 21 points. Out of all the 5 matches played, they won 4, and lost 1. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 with 21 points, followed by Gujarat Giants who are at third position in the standings table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 5 games played.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan541021
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Gujarat Giants532017
4U Mumba532016
5UP Yoddhas522115
6Jaipur Pink Panthers522115
7Haryana Steelers431015
8Bengaluru Bulls624014
9Patna Pirates523012
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502

