PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Puneri Pultan at Top Spot

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 21 points. Out of all the 5 matches played, they won 4, and lost 1. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 with 21 points, followed by Gujarat Giants who are at third position in the standings table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 5 games played.