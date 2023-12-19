PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Puneri Pultan at Top Spot

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 21 points. Out of all the 5 matches played, they won 4, and lost 1. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 with 21 points, followed by Gujarat Giants who are at third position in the standings table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 5 games played.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|4
|1
|0
|21
|2
|Bengal Warriors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|21
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|17
|4
|U Mumba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|5
|UP Yoddhas
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|15
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|6
|2
|4
|0
|14
|9
|Patna Pirates
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|10
|Dabang Delhi KC
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|12
|Telugu Titans
|5
|0
|5
|0
|2
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)