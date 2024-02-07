PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top After Win Over Bengaluru Bulls Today

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end with the final match on 1 March 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 76 points, and have already qualified for the playoffs. Out of all the 18 matches played, they have won 13, lost 2, and 3 games have ended in a draw. Jaipur Pink Panthers is following close behind with 72 points, and has also qualified for playoffs.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan match today.