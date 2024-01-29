PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top With 66 Points; All Standings

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 66 points. Out of all the 16 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and three games have ended in a draw.
Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 63 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 59 and 50 points, respectively.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Season 10.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings till Monday, 29 January 2024
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|16
|11
|2
|3
|66
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|11
|2
|2
|63
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|16
|10
|4
|2
|59
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|9
|6
|1
|50
|5
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|9
|6
|0
|49
|6
|Patna Pirates
|16
|7
|7
|2
|45
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|7
|9
|0
|40
|8
|U Mumba
|16
|6
|8
|2
|40
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|6
|9
|1
|40
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|16
|6
|8
|2
|39
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|16
|3
|12
|1
|23
|12
|Telugu Titans
|16
|2
|14
|0
|16
PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
PKL 2023 Season 10 End Date
PKL season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 66 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)