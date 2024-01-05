PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 2 After Today's Win; Details

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played so far. They are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points after winning 8 matches out of 9 played. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are at position 2 and 3 after today's match. Top 6 teams of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 will qualify for the playoff matches.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|8
|1
|0
|41
|2
|Dabang Delhi KC
|10
|6
|3
|1
|35
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|34
|4
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|9
|5
|2
|2
|33
|5
|U Mumba
|8
|6
|2
|0
|31
|6
|Patna Pirates
|10
|5
|5
|0
|28
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|5
|4
|0
|26
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11
|4
|7
|0
|26
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|9
|3
|4
|2
|22
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|11
|3
|7
|1
|21
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|2
|7
|0
|13
|12
|Telugu Titans
|9
|1
|8
|0
|8
PKL 2023: Matches Today
Two PKL matches were played today on 5 January 2023, including Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls.
PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
PKL 2023 Season 10: Final Match
The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 8 points.
