PKL 2023 Points Table: Patna Pirates Wins; Check Latest Standings of All Teams

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading the Pro Kabaddi Standings with 82 points.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 82 points. Out of 20 matches played so far, they won 14, lost 3, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Platan are closely following behind them with 81 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 69 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below after Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi match today.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers20143382
2Puneri Paltan19142381
3Dabang Delhi KC20116369
4Patna Pirates21117368
5Gujarat Giants20128065
6Haryana Steelers18116160
7Bengal Warriors2099254
8Bengaluru Bulls20711248
9Tamil Thalaivas20812045
10U Mumba20612241
11UP Yoddhas19415129
12Telugu Titans19217017
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 82 points.

You can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 17 points.

