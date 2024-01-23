PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top; Latest All Team Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 63 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 60 and 49 points, respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings till Tuesday, 23 January 2024.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|11
|2
|2
|63
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|11
|2
|1
|60
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|14
|8
|4
|2
|49
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|8
|5
|0
|44
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|8
|5
|1
|44
|6
|U Mumba
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|5
|2
|38
|8
|Patna Pirates
|14
|6
|7
|1
|37
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|6
|8
|0
|37
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|5
|9
|0
|30
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|3
|11
|1
|23
|12
|Telugu Titans
|15
|2
|13
|0
|16
When Did PKL 2023 Season 10 Start?
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
When Will PKL 2023 Season 10 End?
PKL season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 63 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
