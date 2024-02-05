ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Patna Pirates Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers; Moved To Spot 4

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Know the latest position of all teams in the PKL Standings.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 72 points, and have already qualified for the playoffs. Out of all the 17 matches played, they have won 12, lost two, and three games have ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 68 points.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after today's matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates; and Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the ranks of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers17122372
2Puneri Paltan16122268
3Dabang Delhi KC18115265
4Patna Pirates1997358
5Haryana Steelers17106155
Patna Pirates1887353
7Bengaluru Bulls1879248
8Bengal Warriors1778244
9U Mumba18610241
10Tamil Thalaivas18711040
11UP Yoddhas17412128
12Telugu Titans18216016
You can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 72 points.

Which Team has Qualified for the Playoffs?

Jaipur Pink Panthers has qualified for the Season 10 playoffs.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.

