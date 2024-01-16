ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Leading the Standings With 53 Points

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Check latest position of all teams in the Standings.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024. The tournament had begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 53 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 43 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers1392253
2Puneri Paltan12102052
3Dabang Delhi KC1273243
4Gujarat Giants1275039
5Haryana Steelers1274139
6Bengal Warriors1365238
7U Mumba1265136
8Patna Pirates1256132
9Bengaluru Bulls1358032
10Tamil Thalaivas1349025
11UP Yoddhas1339122
12Telugu Titans12111010
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Final

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 53 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 10 points.

