PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC Won; All Team Standings on 14 February

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 82 points. Out of 20 matches played so far, they won 14, lost 3, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Platan are closely following behind them with 81 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 69 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below after Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan matches today.