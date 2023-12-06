PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

The Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The 9th edition of PKL 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Gujarat Giants started the tournament with a bang. They won all the 3 matches played so far, and are currently at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. U Mumba lost their second match against Gujarat Giants, and are currently at position 6 in the standings tabel with 6 points. Let us check out the complete Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table below to know the latest standings and rankings of all PKL teams.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.
PKL 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|U Mumba
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Puneri Paltan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Telugu Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Patna Pirates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Haryana Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dabang Delhi KC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
