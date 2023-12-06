PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

The Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The 9th edition of PKL 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Gujarat Giants started the tournament with a bang. They won all the 3 matches played so far, and are currently at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. U Mumba lost their second match against Gujarat Giants, and are currently at position 6 in the standings tabel with 6 points. Let us check out the complete Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table below to know the latest standings and rankings of all PKL teams.