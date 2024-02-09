PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win; Details

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Check out the latest position of all teams in the PKL Standings.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
2 min read
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 began on 2 December 2023, and will conclude with the final match on 1 March 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

With 77 points, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading in the PKL 2023 points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. They have won 13, lost 3, and drawn three of the 19 games they have played. With 76 points, Puneri Paltan is not far behind and has also earned a spot in the playoffs.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after today's matches - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; and Haryana Steelers vs U.P Yoddhas.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers19133377
2Puneri Paltan18132376
3Dabang Delhi KC20116369
4Gujarat Giants19118060
5Patna Pirates1997358
6Haryana Steelers17106155
7Bengaluru Bulls19710248
8Tamil Thalaivas19811045
9Bengal Warriors1879244
10U Mumba18610241
11UP Yoddhas18413129
12Telugu Titans18216016
0

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 77 points.

Which Teams Have Qualified for PKL 2023 Playoffs?

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs.

You can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.

Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

3 months
12 months
12 months
