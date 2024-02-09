PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win; Details

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 began on 2 December 2023, and will conclude with the final match on 1 March 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

With 77 points, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading in the PKL 2023 points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. They have won 13, lost 3, and drawn three of the 19 games they have played. With 76 points, Puneri Paltan is not far behind and has also earned a spot in the playoffs.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after today's matches - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; and Haryana Steelers vs U.P Yoddhas.