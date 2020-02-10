Nothing to Do With Kabaddi Players in Pakistan: Punjab Govt

The Punjab government on Monday said it has nothing to do with Indian players who went to Pakistan for an international kabaddi tournament and denied that the players were representing either the state or the country.

"We have not sent any team to represent the state or the nation in any championship in Pakistan," Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi told the media.

"If the PKA is confirming that it has sent the players, they should identify them," Sodhi added.