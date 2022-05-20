'Just the 1st of Many To Follow': PM Modi, Anurag Thakur on Nikhat Zareen's Gold
Nikhat Zareen beat Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final of the Women's World Boxing Championships.
After Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen bagged a gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday, 19 May, several political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate her.
Zareen beat Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52 kg final, thus joining six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. Zareen's medal was also India's first gold since boxing great Mary Kom last won it in 2018.
"Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," PM Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for winning the Women's World Boxing Championship! What a way to join the illustrious list to win this prestigious tournament. This title is just the first of many to follow. We all are proud of you and your splendid achievement!"
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao also congratulated Zareen on the gold medal, saying, "It is a proud moment that Nikhat stood as the world champion in boxing with the encouragement of the state government."
Home Minister Amit Shah said that India is proud of Zareen's achievements.
"Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships. India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Congratulations
@nikhat_zareen on becoming the only 5th Indian woman boxer to win GOLD MEDAL at World Championship! She won the very prestigious World Championship GOLD at Istanbul in Turkey. We are extremely proud of your huge achievement for India."
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to congratulate Zareen.
"Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on winning medal at World Boxing Championship. May the golden streak be unending as you continue to the make the Nation proud. Best wishes to you for your future endeavours," she tweeted.
