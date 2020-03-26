Why IPL 2020 Can’t be Postponed?

The BCCI had earlier decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15 April following the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, 26 March, a conference call among BCCI officials was scheduled to discuss the fate of the competition. But it had to be called off eventually since Sourav Ganguly and Co wanted to ‘wait and watch’ before arriving at a decision.

But with international tournaments like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Euro 2020 getting postponed by a year, the heat is surely on BCCI to call off the tournament. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that BCCI might try to schedule the tournament at a later half of the year if the situation is under control.