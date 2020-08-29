Suresh Raina Pulls Out of IPL 2020, Returns Home to India

Suresh Raina has pulled out of IPL 2020 and returned home to India, according to a social media post on Chennai Super Kings’ official handle.

‘Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,’ read the post that is undersigned by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.