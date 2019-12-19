Cummins Becomes the Most Expensive Overseas Player in IPL History

Making his return to the IPL after a gap of two years, Pat Cummins was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.50 crore to become the the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL.

Cummins broke the record held by Ben Stokes, who was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.5 crore in the 2017 auction.

The Australian pacer also became the second most expensive player in IPL history. Yuvraj Singh continues to be the most expensive player at Rs 16 crore when he was picked up for erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in 2015.