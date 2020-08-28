CSK Player & Members of Support Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

According to ESPNCricinfo, the entire CSK travelling party will now have to undergo a fourth COVID-19 test in their hotel rooms to fully understand the spread of the virus in the camp.

The IPL is slated to get underway on 19 September with Chennai Super Kings expected to play Mumbai Indians in the opener. However, the schedule has not yet been announced by the BCCI.

CSK were the only IPL team to train in India before departing for the UAE with most of their Indian players joining MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the camp in Chennai on 14 August. The team landed in Dubai on 21 August and had to undergo 3 COVID tests while in quarantine in their rooms and were supposed to start training today. However, this new development now means they continue to stay in their room and undergo another three COVID-19 tests before they could start practice.

The team has not made an official comment yet.