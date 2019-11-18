IPL 2020 Auction: One Player That Each Franchise Will Be After

As part of evolution, a new facet has been added to the razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League. Apart from the towering sixes and the closely fought encounters on the field, the trading window and top billing IPL auctions have further increased the league's charm.

This not only helps to maintain a buzz around the tournament throughout the year but also provides fodder for the fans from time to time.

With teams having let go of players in bulk at the end of the trading window, the build-up now starts for the auctions to be held in Kolkata on 19 December. On cue, let's analyse the leading requirement of all the franchises and one player that each team is likely to target in the upcoming auctions.