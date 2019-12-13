IPL 2020 Auction: Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online
Indian Premier League (IPL) being the biggest cricket league in the world will conduct the 2020 IPL auction with some of the world's cricket biggest names. The excitement among the viewers and fans is out of the box as they are eagerly waiting to see their favourite players in their favourite teams jerseys.
This year IPL will feature 332 players out of 997 player who registered for the auction. The list includes 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.
Seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, whereas, Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Down below are all the details regarding the date, venue, timing of the IPL Auction for 2020.
A Star Sports tweet has furnished details on the channels that will broadcast the auction. It said "Hi! Catch the #VIVOIPLAuction on December 19 from 2:30 pm, LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; from 3:20 PM on Select 1/1 HD."
When Will the 2020 IPL Auction Take Place?
This year the IPL Auction will take place on 19 December 2019 on Thursday.
Where Will the 2020 IPL Auction Take Place?
This year the IPL Auction will take place in Kolkata.
Where To Watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Online?
Viewers can watch the LIVE telecast of IPL Auction 2020 on Hotstar from 3:30PM IST.
Where To Watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Offline?
Cricket Viewers can watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE on Star Sports Network.
When To Watch IPL Auction 2020 Live?
IPL Auction 2020 will be held on 19 December 2019 in Kolkata.
