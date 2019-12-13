IPL 2020 Auction: Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Indian Premier League (IPL) being the biggest cricket league in the world will conduct the 2020 IPL auction with some of the world's cricket biggest names. The excitement among the viewers and fans is out of the box as they are eagerly waiting to see their favourite players in their favourite teams jerseys.

This year IPL will feature 332 players out of 997 player who registered for the auction. The list includes 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

Seven overseas players including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, whereas, Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Down below are all the details regarding the date, venue, timing of the IPL Auction for 2020.