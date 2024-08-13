Paris Olympics Brought Hope, But It's Time to Move Beyond Consoling Near Misses

India bid a bittersweet au revoir to the Paris Olympics 2024, leaving with six medals—one silver and five bronze—tucked into its collection. Despite sending a strong contingent of 117 athletes across 16 sports, the medal haul fell short of expectations. Reflecting on Tokyo 2021, where 124 athletes secured seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze), the nation's performance this time painted a less vibrant picture.
Back then, India finished in 48th place, but this time, the nation's ranking slipped to 71st, a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.
Paris marked a summer of many firsts for India, but it was also shadowed by near misses. The sting of a fourth-place finish became a recurring theme, with six Indian athletes enduring the heartbreak of just missing the podium—echoing the agonising moments once experienced by legends like Milkha Singh and PT Usha.
While Paris offered many bright spots for the nation, disappointments were an inevitable part of the journey. Celebrating the silver linings is essential, but embracing constructive criticism of shortcomings is equally vital for true progress.
Clean Sheet From The Shuttlers
For the first time since the 2012 London Olympics, India’s badminton contingent returned home without a medal. The duo of Satwik-Chirag had been among the top medal contenders, and PV Sindhu was widely expected to at least challenge for bronze, despite her recent knee injury. Yet, in a shocking turn of events, the men’s doubles pair made an early exit, and two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu stumbled in her first significant match. The women’s duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto, along with singles player HS Prannoy, were never seen as serious medal prospects.
However, Lakshya Sen stood out, showing remarkable promise by navigating a tough group stage, where he defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, compatriot HS Prannoy, and pulled off a stunning upset against Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals. But when it came to the decisive moments, Lakshya faltered in both the semifinals and the bronze medal match, bringing India’s badminton campaign to an end. The bronze was within his grasp, but it ultimately slipped away.
As Lakshya Sen’s defeat closed the chapter on a medal-less performance for Indian badminton, head coach Prakash Padukone didn’t hold back. He candidly declared that it was high time for players to elevate their game and put in the hard work required.
Padukone also emphasised the extensive support the athletes had received from both the federation and the government, highlighting that the onus now lay with the players to rise to the occasion.
At least for results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and government responsible for the results. They have all done whatever they can. Ultimately the responsibility is on players to go and deliver when it matters the most. The players need to introspect, and not just keep asking for more from the federations. They need to ask themselves whether they are working hard enough, because all of these players have their own physios and all the facilities. I don’t think any other country, including the US, has so many facilities. Maybe, you know, the players are not working hard enough. Maybe, it is not enough to get a medal at the Olympics. So you (players) need to work also.Prakash Padukone
Padukone’s remarks might have seemed blunt, but they were a candid reflection of the current reality. He chose not to sugarcoat his words, which is understandable given his own experience—he represented India when resources were sparse, without the world-class facilities that athletes enjoy today. With the federation and the governing bodies now providing comprehensive support, holding athletes accountable for their performance is perhaps both fair and necessary, even if it invites strong reactions.
Former Indian shuttler, Jwala Gutta, echoed the same sentiments and weighed in Padukone’s defence when her 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning partner Ashwini Ponappa hit-back at Padukone.
Yes, players can also take responsibilities…why not? Players, when they win, get all the riches…do they share it with their coach or staff? If a coach is saying that the players also need to take responsibility after reaching a certain stage in a tournament, the player should be held responsible as well. Also want to know from Ashwini about coaches taking all credit…is she referring to the chief coach? And does she share her income with coaches when she wins???.Jwala Gutta
Uncertain Future of Boxing at the Olympics
Turning the spotlight from badminton, India’s boxing contingent also came back empty-handed. Although the female boxers faced challenging draws, this alone doesn’t excuse the underwhelming performances. Two-time world champion and Tokyo bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain fell short of expectations, while male boxers Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal had their opportunities but failed to seize them.
With boxing not yet on the roster for the 2028 Summer Games, the prospects for Indian pugilists in future Olympics remain uncertain, casting a shadow over their potential for redemption.
India’s athletics contingent, aside from Neeraj Chopra, lacked any real medal contenders. While there’s an unwavering belief that Neeraj will bring home a medal every time he competes, it’s disheartening that the same conviction doesn’t extend to the rest of the athletics team.
Heartbreak of Near-Misses
Looking closer at our near misses, shooters Arjun Babuta and Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on medals in the men’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m air pistol events, respectively. In the mixed skeet event, the duo of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan came heartbreakingly close to the podium, losing the bronze medal match to China by just one point.
In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat delivered India’s best-ever Olympic performance in the mixed team event, finishing fourth. In a hard-fought bronze medal match against the USA’s Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold, they battled valiantly but ultimately fell short, losing 6-2. It was a near miss that denied India its first-ever podium finish in archery.
Weightlifting brought its own sorrow, as Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women’s 49 kg category, she was just 1 kg away from the Thai lifter who claimed bronze.
The Need for Shift in Mindset
These near-misses, while offering a glimmer of hope, signal a need for a shift in mindset. For a nation aspiring to establish itself as a sporting powerhouse, it's time to move beyond finding solace in close calls. Adopting a ‘lost medal’ mentality might be the shift needed to propel us forward.
However, this mindset shift is just one piece of the puzzle. Take Manu Bhaker, for example—after an early exit at Tokyo, she made a remarkable comeback this time, crediting meditation and mental calmness as key factors in her turnaround. Focusing on the mental game, alongside physical fitness, could be crucial for other athletes who struggle under pressure.
Currently, Indian athletes travel abroad to prepare, train, and acclimate to the environments where they’ll compete. But imagine the impact if we developed high-performance centers right here in India. Athletes wouldn’t need to train overseas months before the Olympics; instead, they could live and train in world-class facilities year-round. This would not only boost their performance significantly but also spare them the exhaustion of long travels, giving them an even greater edge.
