Paris Olympics Brought Hope, But It's Time to Move Beyond Consoling Near Misses

Looking closer at our near misses, shooters Arjun Babuta and Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on medals in the men’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m air pistol events, respectively. In the mixed skeet event, the duo of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan came heartbreakingly close to the podium, losing the bronze medal match to China by just one point.

In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat delivered India’s best-ever Olympic performance in the mixed team event, finishing fourth. In a hard-fought bronze medal match against the USA’s Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold, they battled valiantly but ultimately fell short, losing 6-2. It was a near miss that denied India its first-ever podium finish in archery.

Weightlifting brought its own sorrow, as Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women’s 49 kg category, she was just 1 kg away from the Thai lifter who claimed bronze.